Lion Street Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 968 Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 968 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DHR. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at $20,171,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at $20,171,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Danaher Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Danaher to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.75.

NYSE:DHR traded down $2.61 on Monday, reaching $262.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,576,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,631,261. The company has a market capitalization of $191.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.88. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $233.71 and a 1-year high of $331.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $281.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $270.04.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.78%.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.