Lion Street Advisors LLC Has $235,000 Stock Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 246,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,803,000 after buying an additional 27,669 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 146,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,234,000 after buying an additional 39,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC Price Performance

Shares of FMC stock traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $103.29. 982,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 901,723. The company has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.06. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.42 and a fifty-two week high of $140.99.

FMC Dividend Announcement

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. FMC had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 30.64%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of FMC from $149.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of FMC from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of FMC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FMC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.90.

FMC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.