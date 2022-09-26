Lion Street Advisors LLC Increases Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD)

Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 695.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,430,000 after purchasing an additional 28,609 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 12,107.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 18,282 shares during the period. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,209,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RCD traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $107.51. The company had a trading volume of 18,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,385. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.60. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $104.19 and a one year high of $161.48.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

