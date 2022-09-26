Lion Street Advisors LLC Invests $224,000 in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 294.1% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 201 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 187.5% in the first quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 266.7% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNI traded down $1.75 on Monday, hitting $109.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,313,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.74. The company has a market capitalization of $74.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.86. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $106.61 and a 12-month high of $137.19.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 20.63%. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.569 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 38.78%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CNI shares. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$169.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$162.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.52.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

