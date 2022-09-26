Litecoin Cash (LCC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.47 Million

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 26th. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.47 million and approximately $43.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,060.11 or 1.00059694 BTC.
- Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- TigerCash (TCH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000033 BTC.
- Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Alt.Estate token (ALT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Qbao (QBT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- X-Coin (XCO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00006001 BTC.
Litecoin Cash Coin Profile
Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 766,820,481 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
