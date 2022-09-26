LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock.
Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on LiveVox from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6.21.
Shares of LVOX stock opened at $2.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.67 million, a PE ratio of -5.02 and a beta of -0.25. LiveVox has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $7.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 5.12, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LVOX. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in LiveVox during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of LiveVox during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in LiveVox during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in LiveVox during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in LiveVox during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.
LiveVox, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.
