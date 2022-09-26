Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.89

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.89 and last traded at $1.91, with a volume of 606212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.96.

LYG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 52 ($0.63) to GBX 55 ($0.66) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 52 ($0.63) to GBX 55 ($0.66) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 61 ($0.74) to GBX 64 ($0.77) in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 42 ($0.51) to GBX 45 ($0.54) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 71 ($0.86) to GBX 72 ($0.87) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.43.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.28.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.0385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.88%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 150,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 38,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,918 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 81,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 5,124 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 46,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 39,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358 shares in the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

