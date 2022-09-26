Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Position Lessened by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. trimmed its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises approximately 1.0% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 83.4% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $522,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 187.6% in the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth $262,000. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on LMT. StockNews.com raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $452.83.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $475,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John Donovan bought 632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $3.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $409.55. 25,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,713,783. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $420.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $430.78. The firm has a market cap of $108.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $324.23 and a 52 week high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.03. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.13 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

