LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) Hits New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 280 to GBX 225. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. LondonMetric Property traded as low as GBX 172.20 ($2.08) and last traded at GBX 173.70 ($2.10), with a volume of 3503784 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 178.50 ($2.16).

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on LMP. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of LondonMetric Property to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 280 ($3.38) to GBX 200 ($2.42) in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 335 ($4.05) to GBX 340 ($4.11) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Friday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 277.17 ($3.35).

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Rosalyn Wilton acquired 5,432 shares of LondonMetric Property stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 183 ($2.21) per share, for a total transaction of £9,940.56 ($12,011.31).

LondonMetric Property Price Performance

LondonMetric Property Cuts Dividend

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 227.03 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 244.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 221.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.93, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a GBX 2.30 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. LondonMetric Property’s payout ratio is 11.47%.

LondonMetric Property Company Profile

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

