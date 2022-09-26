Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Receives 30.86 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is 30.86.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Lucid Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LCID. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 17,213 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 2,298.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 349,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,533,000 after buying an additional 334,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $434,000. 70.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lucid Group Trading Down 2.0 %

LCID opened at 14.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 0.57. Lucid Group has a 52 week low of 13.25 and a 52 week high of 57.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is 17.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is 19.05. The company has a quick ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 7.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported -0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -0.44 by 0.11. The company had revenue of 97.34 million for the quarter. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 34.45% and a negative net margin of 1,030.53%. On average, research analysts predict that Lucid Group will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Lucid Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.