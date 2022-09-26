MAG Silver (NYSE:MAG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSE:MAG – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 11,680 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 499,561 shares.The stock last traded at $11.38 and had previously closed at $11.77.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on MAG Silver from $21.50 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.69. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.39 and a beta of 1.16.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

