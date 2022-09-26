Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.42

Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.42 and last traded at $6.43, with a volume of 40004 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.53.

MGNI has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut Magnite from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Magnite from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Magnite from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Magnite from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Magnite from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.44.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.87. The company has a market capitalization of $841.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 2.03.

Magnite ( NASDAQ:MGNI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). Magnite had a positive return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 17.01%. The firm had revenue of $123.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Magnite’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Magnite by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,882,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,974,000 after buying an additional 60,557 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its position in Magnite by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 9,128,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,591,000 after buying an additional 646,392 shares during the last quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Magnite by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,159,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,934,000 after buying an additional 1,052,335 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Magnite by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,254,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,450,000 after buying an additional 981,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Magnite by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,120,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,104,000 after buying an additional 58,894 shares during the last quarter. 65.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

