Maple Leaf Green World Inc. (CVE:MGW) Director Sells C$16,800.00 in Stock

Maple Leaf Green World Inc. (CVE:MGW – Get Rating) Director Terence Keung Cheung Lam sold 210,000 shares of Maple Leaf Green World stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.08, for a total transaction of C$16,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,788,833 shares in the company, valued at C$223,106.64.

Terence Keung Cheung Lam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 21st, Terence Keung Cheung Lam sold 30,000 shares of Maple Leaf Green World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.10, for a total transaction of C$2,850.00.

Maple Leaf Green World Price Performance

Shares of MGW stock opened at C$0.79 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.79 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.79. Maple Leaf Green World Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.30 and a 52-week high of C$2.06.

Maple Leaf Green World Company Profile

Maple Leaf Green World Inc (Maple Leaf) is focused on eco-agriculture and renewable energy in the environmental industry. The Company is seeking opportunities to obtain an Marijuana for Medical Purposes Regulation (MMPR) License from Health Canada and medical marijuana business in the State of California, the United States.

