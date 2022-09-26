Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Given New C$2.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$2.40 to C$2.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MGDPF. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$3.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Gold in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a buy rating and a C$2.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2.74.

OTCMKTS MGDPF opened at $0.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.50. Marathon Gold has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $2.70.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

