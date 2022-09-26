Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc (LON:MNP) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.90

Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc (LON:MNP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, September 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share by the investment trust on Friday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of MNP stock traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) on Monday, hitting GBX 298 ($3.60). 132,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.50, a current ratio of 15.00 and a quick ratio of 15.00. Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 276 ($3.33) and a 12 month high of GBX 437 ($5.28). The stock has a market cap of £243.28 million and a P/E ratio of 3,311.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 317.80 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 315.62.

Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Martin Currie Investment Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of large cap companies having market capitalization greater than $1 billion.

