Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc (LON:MNP) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.90

Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc (LON:MNP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, September 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share by the investment trust on Friday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust Price Performance
Shares of MNP stock traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) on Monday, hitting GBX 298 ($3.60). 132,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.50, a current ratio of 15.00 and a quick ratio of 15.00. Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 276 ($3.33) and a 12 month high of GBX 437 ($5.28). The stock has a market cap of £243.28 million and a P/E ratio of 3,311.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 317.80 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 315.62.
About Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust
