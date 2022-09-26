Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Receives $91.76 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.76.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTCH. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Match Group from $125.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen decreased their target price on Match Group from $128.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Match Group from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Match Group to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Match Group to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

In other Match Group news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim bought 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.58 per share, with a total value of $1,017,280.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Match Group by 181.1% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Match Group by 122.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTCH opened at $47.30 on Monday. Match Group has a one year low of $46.55 and a one year high of $182.00. The company has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.82, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.99.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 164.13% and a net margin of 3.48%. The business had revenue of $794.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.13 million. As a group, analysts predict that Match Group will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

