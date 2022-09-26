MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $14.25

MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$14.25 and last traded at C$14.52, with a volume of 23033 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$14.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on MKP. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$18.25 price objective on shares of MCAN Mortgage and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of MCAN Mortgage in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$18.00 price objective on the stock.

MCAN Mortgage Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$462.17 million and a P/E ratio of 8.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.98 and its 200 day moving average price is C$16.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 413.08, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

About MCAN Mortgage

MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a loan and mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company offers single-family residential mortgages, as well as residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as engages in the real estate investments trusts and private investment activities.

See Also

