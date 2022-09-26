McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $74.94

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $74.94 and last traded at $75.08, with a volume of 17981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on MKC shares. TheStreet cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Argus cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.17). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $893,375.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.