McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Holdings Increased by Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,044 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $263.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $289.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.39.
NYSE MCD traded down $1.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $244.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,887,777. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $258.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.05. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $271.15.
McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 67.98%.
McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.
