McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Holdings Trimmed by Sterling Investment Counsel LLC

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,805 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 959 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 31,258 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $7,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.6% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 21,608 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Connective Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust grew its stake in McDonald’s by 5.1% in the second quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 11,406 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $2,046,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,109.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total value of $1,188,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $2,046,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,109.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.3 %

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.39.

Shares of MCD traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $245.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,887,777. The company’s 50-day moving average is $258.04 and its 200-day moving average is $250.05. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $271.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 67.98%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

See Also

