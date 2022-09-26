McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC cut its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 918 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in McKesson by 72.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in McKesson during the first quarter worth $28,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in McKesson by 1,257.1% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in McKesson during the first quarter worth $31,000. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Price Performance

MCK stock traded up $1.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $344.66. 6,573 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,129,876. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $352.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $329.40. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $193.89 and a 52-week high of $375.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.54 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.59.

McKesson Increases Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $67.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.87 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 350.22% and a net margin of 0.52%. On average, equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 22.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $2,579,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,678 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,531.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total value of $477,373.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at $934,182.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $2,579,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,531.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MCK shares. Cowen raised their price target on McKesson to $384.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Argus lifted their price objective on McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on McKesson from $331.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.46.

About McKesson

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.