Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN) Director Acquires $100,000.00 in Stock

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN – Get Rating) Director Anne E. Sellers acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Merchants Bancorp Trading Down 2.0 %

Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $21.50 on Monday. Merchants Bancorp has a 12 month low of $21.25 and a 12 month high of $27.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.38.

Merchants Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.98%.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

