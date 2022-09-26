Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDWT) Major Shareholder Knott Partners Lp Purchases 2,037 Shares

Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDWT – Get Rating) major shareholder Knott Partners Lp bought 2,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.60 per share, with a total value of $29,740.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 382,166 shares in the company, valued at $5,579,623.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Knott Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 24th, Knott Partners Lp bought 927 shares of Midwest stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $13,441.50.

MDWT stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.90. The company had a trading volume of 33,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,596. Midwest Holding Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $43.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.66.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Midwest stock. Knott David M Jr raised its stake in Midwest Holding Inc. ( NASDAQ:MDWT Get Rating ) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 353,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the quarter. Midwest accounts for 1.8% of Knott David M Jr’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Knott David M Jr owned 9.46% of Midwest worth $4,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Midwest to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

Midwest Holding Inc, a financial services company, engages in life and annuity insurance business in the United States. The company offers multi-year guaranteed and fixed indexed annuity products through independent distributors comprising independent marketing organizations. It also provides asset management services to third-party insurers and reinsurers; and other services, including policy administration services.

