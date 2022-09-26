Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDWT) Major Shareholder Knott Partners Lp Purchases 2,037 Shares

Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDWT – Get Rating) major shareholder Knott Partners Lp bought 2,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.60 per share, with a total value of $29,740.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 382,166 shares in the company, valued at $5,579,623.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Knott Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 24th, Knott Partners Lp bought 927 shares of Midwest stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $13,441.50.
Midwest Stock Performance
MDWT stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.90. The company had a trading volume of 33,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,596. Midwest Holding Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $43.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.66.
Institutional Trading of Midwest
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Midwest to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.
Midwest Company Profile
Midwest Holding Inc, a financial services company, engages in life and annuity insurance business in the United States. The company offers multi-year guaranteed and fixed indexed annuity products through independent distributors comprising independent marketing organizations. It also provides asset management services to third-party insurers and reinsurers; and other services, including policy administration services.
