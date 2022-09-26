MinePlex Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $88.73 Million (PLEX)

MinePlex (PLEX) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. During the last week, MinePlex has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MinePlex coin can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00001537 BTC on popular exchanges. MinePlex has a market cap of $88.73 million and $11.84 million worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004945 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00010917 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000054 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070481 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10774867 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About MinePlex

PLEX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 20th, 2020. MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 286,907,812 coins. MinePlex’s official message board is mineplex.io/blog. MinePlex’s official website is mineplex.io. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio.

MinePlex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MinePlex is a CrossFi project designed to combine the stability and liquidity of traditional financial instruments with the security and transparency of blockchain technology. Liquid token with limited issue. The PLEX token is issued for every new block, i.e. once a minute. Telegram Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinePlex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MinePlex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MinePlex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

