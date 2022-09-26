Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MBRX. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Moleculin Biotech from $29.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Moleculin Biotech Stock Down 2.5 %

MBRX stock opened at $1.15 on Friday. Moleculin Biotech has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $3.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Moleculin Biotech ( NASDAQ:MBRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. As a group, analysts anticipate that Moleculin Biotech will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Moleculin Biotech by 33.7% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 57,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Moleculin Biotech by 79.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 11,497 shares during the period. 10.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

Featured Articles

