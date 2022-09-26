Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) Receives $29.21 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.21.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Momentive Global to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Momentive Global

In other Momentive Global news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 18,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total value of $143,672.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,491,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,379,031.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Momentive Global news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 18,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total value of $143,672.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,491,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,379,031.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Clarence Ewell sold 3,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total value of $29,398.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 189,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,444,099.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,983 shares of company stock worth $496,147. Corporate insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Momentive Global Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Momentive Global by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 918,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,435,000 after acquiring an additional 23,294 shares during the period. Athos Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the 4th quarter worth $2,961,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Momentive Global by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 162,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 35,480 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the 1st quarter worth $21,688,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MNTV opened at $5.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $846.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.37. Momentive Global has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $120.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.90 million. Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 27.77% and a negative return on equity of 35.46%. Analysts expect that Momentive Global will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

About Momentive Global

(Get Rating)

Momentive Global Inc provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products under the SurveyMonkey brand, that enable customers to listen and take action on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to leverage in-the-moment customer feedback to engage and retain their customers; GetFeedback Essentials provides companies the tools to launch customer experience programs quickly by gathering feedback via email and across their websites, analyzing it in one place, and integrating with their Salesforce CRM platform; GetFeedback Pro, includes the Essentials features and adds feedback collection channels, advanced analytics, automation, and additional pre-built integrations; and GetFeedback Ultimate, comprises the GetFeedback Pro features and adds mobile apps as a feedback collection channel and enables single sign-on.

Read More

