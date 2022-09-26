Money Concepts Capital Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Money Concepts Capital Corp decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,031 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 37,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.24. The company had a trading volume of 206,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,254,396. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.13 and its 200-day moving average is $66.76. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $57.62 and a 52 week high of $85.09.
About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)
- Three Consumer Stocks That Could Outperform In Q4
- Comcast is an Asset Bonanza Priced Cheap
- Will Synthetic Biology Firm Amyris Post Net Income In 2024?
- Can Caterpillar Claw Higher in a Falling Market?
- Is Dave & Buster’s Immune to High Inflation and Lower Spending?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.