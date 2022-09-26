Money Concepts Capital Corp Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Money Concepts Capital Corp lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,359 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 27,039.0% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,918,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903,893 shares during the period. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4,837.6% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 973,182 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,993,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,898,000 after purchasing an additional 753,260 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,578,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,882,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,489,000 after purchasing an additional 226,404 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $4.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $219.35. 154,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,518,605. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $218.00 and a 12-month high of $292.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $246.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.54.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

