Money Concepts Capital Corp Reduces Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Money Concepts Capital Corp reduced its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,517 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 44,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $608,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,269,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,021,000 after purchasing an additional 83,697 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 800,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,984,000 after purchasing an additional 26,597 shares during the period. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. UBS Group cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $112.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.90.

Duke Energy Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded down $3.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $100.27. The stock had a trading volume of 102,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,757,595. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $95.48 and a 1 year high of $116.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.40 and its 200-day moving average is $108.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.35.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $45,596.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,487,494.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $76,951.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,143.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $45,596.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,487,494.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,819 shares of company stock valued at $856,533. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.