Money Concepts Capital Corp Sells 10,271 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Money Concepts Capital Corp reduced its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,271 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $4,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,213,765,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 17.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,358,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,402,838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242,548 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 30.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,839,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,024,000 after buying an additional 2,063,557 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2,999.1% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,621,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,118,000 after buying an additional 1,569,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,525,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,743,000 after buying an additional 1,257,817 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Shares of LLY traded down $3.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $308.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,846,825. The company has a market cap of $293.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.47, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $313.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.38. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $220.20 and a 52-week high of $335.33.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 89,458 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.85, for a total value of $29,776,095.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,875,441 shares in the company, valued at $34,574,940,536.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 89,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.85, for a total transaction of $29,776,095.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,875,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,574,940,536.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the purchase, the director now owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 286,268 shares of company stock worth $94,808,105 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LLY. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.19.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

