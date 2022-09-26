Money Concepts Capital Corp Sells 28,428 Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Money Concepts Capital Corp reduced its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,428 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $2,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $735,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $496,000. Bell Bank grew its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 12.6% in the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 72,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 8,111 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the second quarter worth approximately $557,000. 72.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PECO traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.04. The company had a trading volume of 15,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,284. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.66, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.32. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.82 and a 12-month high of $36.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.62.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a $0.0933 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is a positive change from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 386.21%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PECO shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lowered shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.50 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.40.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.