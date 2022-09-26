Money Concepts Capital Corp Trims Stock Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Money Concepts Capital Corp cut its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,694 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $3,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 39.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HRL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Hormel Foods to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Argus cut their target price on Hormel Foods from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Hormel Foods to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Hormel Foods Price Performance

Shares of HRL traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $46.78. The stock had a trading volume of 40,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,830,943. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.54 and a 200 day moving average of $49.27. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $40.48 and a twelve month high of $55.11.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hormel Foods

In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,428.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

