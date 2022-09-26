Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Director Sells $3,781,722.00 in Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) Director James C. Moyer sold 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.89, for a total transaction of $3,781,722.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,004,944.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Monolithic Power Systems stock traded down $3.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $367.35. 885,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,924. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $348.02 and a fifty-two week high of $580.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $462.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $438.30.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.31. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The business had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 43.04%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MPWR shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $565.63.

Institutional Trading of Monolithic Power Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 58.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 75.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Articles

