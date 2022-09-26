Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,746 McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,746 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000. McDonald’s makes up about 0.5% of Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 7.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 7.0% in the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 31,258 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $7,717,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.6% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 21,608 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,335,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connective Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter worth about $200,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total transaction of $1,188,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.5 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on MCD shares. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.39.

NYSE MCD traded down $1.27 on Monday, hitting $244.68. 45,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,887,777. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15. The company has a market cap of $180.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $258.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.05.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.98%.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.