Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC Invests $290,000 in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in Caterpillar by 786.4% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CAT stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $164.82. 67,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,322,268. The firm has a market cap of $87.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.02. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.73 and a 1 year high of $237.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $185.97 and a 200 day moving average of $200.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CAT. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.38.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.