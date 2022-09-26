Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC Invests $6.57 Million in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 44,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,568,000. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF makes up about 6.9% of Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 300.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 80.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PRF traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $141.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,881. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.04. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a one year low of $140.93 and a one year high of $176.73.

