Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 12,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,000. iShares U.S. Technology ETF comprises 1.1% of Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYW. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 10,313.1% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,033,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994,664 shares during the period. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYW traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.11. The stock had a trading volume of 12,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,466. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.48. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $75.20 and a 1-year high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

