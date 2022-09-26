Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. Has $6.50 Million Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 111,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Microchip Technology comprises about 3.0% of Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $6,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Pension Service raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 965,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 229,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,223,000 after buying an additional 84,148 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 18,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 8,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Microchip Technology stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.71. 62,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,953,475. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.62. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $54.33 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 44.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.301 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $162,271.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,410,063.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $162,271.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,063.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $68,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,289.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.73.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

