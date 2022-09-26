Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. Sells 1,484 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,915 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the quarter. Kirby accounts for about 4.7% of Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Kirby worth $9,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JCP Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kirby in the first quarter valued at about $21,188,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Kirby in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,345,000. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Kirby by 3.4% in the first quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 27,703 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Kirby by 204.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 69,302 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,003,000 after purchasing an additional 46,562 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Kirby by 7.0% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 132,814 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,588,000 after purchasing an additional 8,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE KEX traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.00. 4,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,939. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.13, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.49. Kirby Co. has a twelve month low of $47.58 and a twelve month high of $75.08.

Kirby Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

