Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. Sells 2,111 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. lessened its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 444,702 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,111 shares during the quarter. EQT makes up about 7.2% of Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. owned 0.12% of EQT worth $15,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in EQT in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in EQT in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in EQT in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in EQT in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in EQT in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

EQT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on EQT from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on EQT from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on EQT from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on EQT from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EQT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.63.

EQT traded down $1.03 on Monday, hitting $40.23. 260,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,545,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.56 and its 200-day moving average is $40.94. The company has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of -15.17, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.15. EQT Co. has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $51.97.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. EQT’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -22.06%.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

