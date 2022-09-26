Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Shares Gap Down to $17.43

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.43, but opened at $16.82. Myovant Sciences shares last traded at $16.82, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on MYOV. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Myovant Sciences Trading Up 0.8 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.43 and its 200 day moving average is $13.36.

Insider Activity at Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences ( NYSE:MYOV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $116.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.30 million. Research analysts expect that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 2,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total transaction of $36,917.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,992 shares in the company, valued at $3,430,292.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Uneek Mehra sold 9,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total transaction of $174,322.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,937 shares in the company, valued at $3,865,111.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 2,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total transaction of $36,917.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,430,292.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,553 shares of company stock worth $876,712 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Myovant Sciences

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Myovant Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Myovant Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Myovant Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Myovant Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Myovant Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. 30.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops redefine care for women and for men. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

Featured Stories

