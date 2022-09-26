Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Price Target Raised to $135.00 at Morgan Stanley

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 38.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NBR. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Nabors Industries from $170.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Nabors Industries from $170.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.40.

NYSE:NBR traded up $2.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $97.14. 3,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,251. Nabors Industries has a 1 year low of $72.46 and a 1 year high of $207.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33.

Nabors Industries ( NYSE:NBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($6.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.43) by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $631.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.01 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 56.01% and a negative net margin of 22.20%. Analysts predict that Nabors Industries will post -24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nabors Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $855,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the 1st quarter worth $453,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. bought a new position in Nabors Industries in the 1st quarter worth $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

