Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Price Target Raised to $135.00 at Morgan Stanley

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 38.97% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NBR. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Nabors Industries from $170.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Nabors Industries from $170.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.40.
Nabors Industries Stock Up 2.9 %
NYSE:NBR traded up $2.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $97.14. 3,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,251. Nabors Industries has a 1 year low of $72.46 and a 1 year high of $207.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nabors Industries
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nabors Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $855,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the 1st quarter worth $453,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. bought a new position in Nabors Industries in the 1st quarter worth $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.
Nabors Industries Company Profile
Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nabors Industries (NBR)
- Three Consumer Stocks That Could Outperform In Q4
- Comcast is an Asset Bonanza Priced Cheap
- Will Synthetic Biology Firm Amyris Post Net Income In 2024?
- Can Caterpillar Claw Higher in a Falling Market?
- Is Dave & Buster’s Immune to High Inflation and Lower Spending?
Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.