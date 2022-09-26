Namecoin (NMC) Price Hits $1.03 on Top Exchanges

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. During the last week, Namecoin has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Namecoin coin can currently be bought for $1.03 or 0.00005379 BTC on popular exchanges. Namecoin has a total market cap of $15.15 million and approximately $8,541.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,106.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $115.21 or 0.00602992 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.15 or 0.00267712 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00048947 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00009048 BTC.

Namecoin (CRYPTO:NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Namecoin’s official website is namecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Namecoin s a cryptocurrency which also acts as an alternative, decentralized DNS, which would avoid domain name censorship by making a new top level domain outside of ICANN control. The coin is designed to halve every four years with the same cap limit as Bitcoin of 21,000,000. With the domain registry service a small number of NMC will be destroyed so after mining has finished there will still be a deflationary ellement in place. Namecoin was the first coin to switch to merged mining.RedditWhitepaper”

