National Bankshares Boosts Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Price Target to C$105.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) had its target price increased by National Bankshares from C$98.00 to C$105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$111.00 to C$106.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$102.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from an outperform rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$105.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$99.73.

Canadian Pacific Railway Trading Down 0.8 %

CP stock opened at C$95.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$88.52 billion and a PE ratio of 33.17. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12 month low of C$82.40 and a 12 month high of C$106.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$100.27 and its 200 day moving average is C$96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.45, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Canadian Pacific Railway Dividend Announcement

Canadian Pacific Railway ( TSE:CP Get Rating ) (NYSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.88 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.16 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 4.5200001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.48%.

Insider Activity at Canadian Pacific Railway

In other Canadian Pacific Railway news, Senior Officer Pamela Lynne Arpin sold 2,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$102.40, for a total transaction of C$242,697.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$468,804.60. In related news, Senior Officer Pamela Lynne Arpin sold 2,370 shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$102.40, for a total value of C$242,697.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$468,804.60. Also, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 26,235 shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$99.54, for a total value of C$2,611,452.89. Insiders sold a total of 79,425 shares of company stock worth $7,925,898 in the last three months.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

