National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on NATI. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of National Instruments from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of National Instruments from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of National Instruments from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $44.80.

National Instruments Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of National Instruments stock opened at $38.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. National Instruments has a 12-month low of $29.81 and a 12-month high of $45.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.97 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.87.

National Instruments Dividend Announcement

National Instruments ( NASDAQ:NATI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $395.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.98 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 15.63%. National Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Analysts predict that National Instruments will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. National Instruments’s payout ratio is 143.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Instruments

In other National Instruments news, EVP Jason Elliot Green sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total transaction of $207,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,078.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $37,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,278 shares in the company, valued at $12,065,676. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jason Elliot Green sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total transaction of $207,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,078.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,900 shares of company stock valued at $438,050 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Instruments

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of National Instruments by 11.1% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,879,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,040,000 after buying an additional 487,646 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in National Instruments by 77.1% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 4,793,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087,386 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in National Instruments by 10.3% during the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,691,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,273,000 after purchasing an additional 344,391 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in National Instruments by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,604,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,553,000 after purchasing an additional 19,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in National Instruments by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,153,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,718,000 after purchasing an additional 447,983 shares during the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

