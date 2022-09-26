Naviter Wealth LLC Has $17.74 Million Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Naviter Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 517,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 47,036 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust comprises approximately 7.3% of Naviter Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Naviter Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Gold Trust worth $17,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 1.0 %

IAU stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.88. The company had a trading volume of 317,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,851,705. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.58. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $31.12 and a 1 year high of $39.36.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

