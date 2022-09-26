Naviter Wealth LLC Invests $1.32 Million in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,557 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,323,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 116.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,904,899 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,305,903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,102,674 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 15,497,864 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,016,260,000 after purchasing an additional 371,203 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 119.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $798,672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632,545 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 136.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,937,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $226,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,427 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BHP Group by 18.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,821,564 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $140,716,000 after acquiring an additional 283,915 shares during the last quarter. 6.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.58) to GBX 2,300 ($27.79) in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,250 ($27.19) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58) in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BHP Group to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.37) to GBX 2,050 ($24.77) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,440 ($29.48) to GBX 2,490 ($30.09) in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,941.38.

BHP stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.59. The stock had a trading volume of 269,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,395,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.40. BHP Group Limited has a 1-year low of $47.35 and a 1-year high of $79.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.72.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $3.50 dividend. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 11.3%.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

