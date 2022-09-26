Naviter Wealth LLC Invests $813,000 in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,497 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Global Investments boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 617 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,026,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 429.9% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 46,516 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,037,000 after purchasing an additional 37,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 497,080 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $331,672,000 after purchasing an additional 29,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total transaction of $5,883,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,889,338.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total transaction of $7,422,804.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,519,325.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total transaction of $5,883,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at $107,889,338.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,397 shares of company stock valued at $33,012,754. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

TMO traded down $7.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $513.28. 16,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,431,690. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $567.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $558.44. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $497.83 and a 52-week high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 17.37%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $685.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $656.56.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also

