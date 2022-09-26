Naviter Wealth LLC Invests $981,000 in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,020 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $981,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $286,000. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $1,024,000. Columbia Asset Management increased its position in Broadcom by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 8,856 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,893,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $8,143,000. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $679,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $5.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $463.68. 46,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,375,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $187.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $520.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $546.57. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $462.00 and a 52 week high of $677.76.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 70.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on AVGO. Bank of America reduced their price target on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $675.33.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

