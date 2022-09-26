Naviter Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,588,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,221,000 after buying an additional 135,553 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,146,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $680,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 319,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,349,000 after buying an additional 96,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.97.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.46. The stock had a trading volume of 899,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,948,219. The firm has a market cap of $149.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $60.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.87 and its 200 day moving average is $44.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

